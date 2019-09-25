Telugu actor Venu Madhav in critical condition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here with liver-related ailment and his condition is said to be critical, according to the hospital sources.

Reportedly, the comedian, known for his performances in films like Tholi Prema, Priyamaina Neeku, Dil, Arya, Simhadri, Venky, Sye, Mass and Pokiri has been suffering from liver disease for several months now and seeking treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad whenever his condition worsens or when he complains of uneasiness. He has been put on ventilator support and his condition remains extremely critical, said sources.