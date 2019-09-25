Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passes away

Renowned Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav passed away at a private hospital in Secunderabad today.

Published: 25th September 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Venu Madhav

Tollywood actor Venu Madhav (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Renowned Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav passed away at a private hospital in Secunderabad today. He was 39.

The comedian, known for his performances in films like Tholi Prema, Priyamaina Neeku, Dil, Arya, Simhadri, Venky, Sye, Mass and Pokiri has been suffering from liver-related ailments for several months.

Tollywood film industry PRO Vamsi Kaka took to Twitter and shared the news of Venu Madhav’s demise.

He wrote, “Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav”

The veteran comedian entered the film industry in 1996, with 'Sampradayam'. But it was the 1997 super-hit film 'Master' that put Venu in the limelight. 

Since then he has starred in over 170 films in Tollywood. At one point in his career, he was one of the most sought after comedian in Telugu industry, having acted in 20 films in 2008.

Due to health issues, he stayed away from taking acting assignments since 2016 and Dr. Paramanandaiah Students (2016) happens to be the last film of the actor.

Many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Varun Tej wrote, “#RIPVenuMadhav garu. Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy wrote, “Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Venu Madhav garu!! Deep condolences to his family. #RIPVenuMadhav.”

Brahmaji said, “Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav”

Rahul Ravindran wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Venu Madhav garu’s family. We will always remember him fondly. RIP”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venu Madhav Venu Madhav death
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp