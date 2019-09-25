Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passes away

By Online Desk

Renowned Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav passed away at a private hospital in Secunderabad today. He was 39.

The comedian, known for his performances in films like Tholi Prema, Priyamaina Neeku, Dil, Arya, Simhadri, Venky, Sye, Mass and Pokiri has been suffering from liver-related ailments for several months.

Tollywood film industry PRO Vamsi Kaka took to Twitter and shared the news of Venu Madhav’s demise.

He wrote, “Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav”

The veteran comedian entered the film industry in 1996, with 'Sampradayam'. But it was the 1997 super-hit film 'Master' that put Venu in the limelight.

Since then he has starred in over 170 films in Tollywood. At one point in his career, he was one of the most sought after comedian in Telugu industry, having acted in 20 films in 2008.

Due to health issues, he stayed away from taking acting assignments since 2016 and Dr. Paramanandaiah Students (2016) happens to be the last film of the actor.

Many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Varun Tej wrote, “#RIPVenuMadhav garu. Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy wrote, “Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Venu Madhav garu!! Deep condolences to his family. #RIPVenuMadhav.”

Brahmaji said, “Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav”

Rahul Ravindran wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Venu Madhav garu’s family. We will always remember him fondly. RIP”