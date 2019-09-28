I’m a huge fan of Telugu Cinema, says Director Siddharth P Malhotra

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Bollywood director Siddharth P Malhotra, of Hichki-fame, who is on the sidelines of his regional debut with a television serial titled 'Madhumasam', talks to TNIE.

Why did you choose to produce a Telugu serial?



Producing a Telugu serial was a calculative decision. As a company, I wanted Alchemy into a regional market. I got a call from them as they were looking out for Indian producers, who can fit into their requirement. I have the experience of telling youth-centric serials and they too wanted something on the smiliar lines as it would appeal to that particular section.



So they asked me if I have a story that might go in line with their requirement and that is when I pitched Madhumasam. They were more than accommodating as a channel for me, with a language barrier, to have a team there that would follow my vision. So I could go, convey the story, brief everybody and then it’s executed in a Telugu. We have an office in Hyderabad and we shot the serial in the city itself.

What is Madhumasam all about?



Madhumasam is about a 21-year-old girl, Shraviya, who is independent and lives life on her own terms. She had a traumatic past with her family after her father married another woman. She is well-to-do, living her life, has issues with her stepmother. But, when the stepmother dies, she becomes the custodian of the three children.



The serial is about how she becomes a mother overnight and how she has to shoulder responsibilities. What will she choose in life? Responsibilities or love? And how she learns to balance it all is the crux of our serial. Its a slice-of-life serial loaded with humour, romance and drama. Above all, it’s the Shraviya and her story of coming to terms with an unexpected journey to become selfless. That’s what Madhumasam is about.

Your thoughts on Telugu Cinema...



I’m a huge fan of Telugu Cinema! Actor-producer Rana Daggubati is a close friend of mine. I’ve known Kajal Aggarwal and a few other stars as well. I think Telugu technicians are far ahead in terms of their professional etiquette and culture. There’s a lot to learn from Telugu cinema and the way they are functioning out there is commendable.

Any plans to direct/produce a Telugu film?



Telugu cinema has its own DNA, texture and I hope I get to produce more Telugu and Tamil cinema, films and web series in association with Alchemy soon. In fact, it was Alchemy’s plan to venture into Telugu entertainment domain post-Madhumasam with feature films and digital streaming series as well.