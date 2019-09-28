Home Entertainment Telugu

I’m a huge fan of Telugu Cinema, says Director Siddharth P Malhotra

'Producing a Telugu serial was a calculative decision', says Bollywood director Siddharth P Malhotra.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Director Siddharth P Malhotra ( File Photo )

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Bollywood director Siddharth P Malhotra, of Hichki-fame, who is on the sidelines of his regional debut with a television serial titled 'Madhumasam', talks to TNIE.

Why did you choose to produce a Telugu serial?

Producing a Telugu serial was a calculative decision. As a company, I wanted Alchemy into a regional market. I got a call from them as they were looking out for Indian producers, who can fit into their requirement. I have the experience of telling youth-centric serials and they too wanted something on the smiliar lines as it would appeal to that particular section.

So they asked me if I have a story that might go in line with their requirement and that is when I pitched Madhumasam. They were more than accommodating as a channel for me, with a language barrier, to have a team there that would follow my vision. So I could go, convey the story, brief everybody and then it’s executed in a Telugu. We have an office in Hyderabad and we shot the serial in the city itself.

What is Madhumasam all about?

Madhumasam is about a 21-year-old girl, Shraviya, who is independent and lives life on her own terms. She had a traumatic past with her family after her father married another woman. She is well-to-do, living her life, has issues with her stepmother. But, when the stepmother dies, she becomes the custodian of the three children.

The serial is about how she becomes a mother overnight and how she has to shoulder responsibilities. What will she choose in life? Responsibilities or love? And how she learns to balance it all is the crux of our serial. Its a slice-of-life serial loaded with humour, romance and drama. Above all, it’s the Shraviya and her story of coming to terms with an unexpected journey to become selfless. That’s what Madhumasam is about.

Your thoughts on Telugu Cinema...

I’m a huge fan of Telugu Cinema! Actor-producer Rana Daggubati is a close friend of mine. I’ve known Kajal Aggarwal and a few other stars as well. I think Telugu technicians are far ahead in terms of their professional etiquette and culture. There’s a lot to learn from Telugu cinema and the way they are functioning out there is commendable.

Any plans to direct/produce a Telugu film?

Telugu cinema has its own DNA, texture and I hope I get to produce more Telugu and Tamil cinema, films and web series in association with Alchemy soon. In fact, it was Alchemy’s plan to venture into Telugu entertainment domain post-Madhumasam with feature films and digital streaming series as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Films iddharth P Malhotra
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp