Home Explainers

A timeline of major Ebola outbreaks

Ebola has long been considered incurable, though swift isolation and the rapid treatment of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration has helped some patients to survive.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

This undated colorized transmission electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an Ebola virion. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The latest outbreak of Ebola is affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has already claimed 55 people in the region. The deadly disease has long been considered incurable, though swift isolation and the rapid treatment of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration has helped some patients to survive. Here is a recap of the origins and previous epidemics of the deadly virus:

1976

The year saw the initial outbreak of Ebola in Sudan. The virus was named after the Ebola River in northern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The second outbreak occurred in August of the same year in the DRC, then known as Zaire. It is considered to be the origin of Ebola. 280 of the 318 cases in Zaire were fatal.

1994

The Ogooué-Ivindo province of Gabon was subject to the outbreak in December of 1994. Affected areas included the gold-mining camps in the rainforest and along the Ivindo River. 31 people died. However, until 1995, the virus was incorrectly classed as yellow fever.

1995

In May 1995, Ebola returned to the DRC in Kikwit, the largest city and capital of the Kwilu Province. The disease spread rapidly and killed 254 people out of 315 reported cases.

A man displays an Ebola information leaflet for residents in Mangina, Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo | AP)

2000 - 2001

In September 2000, the Ebola outbreak spread to Uganda for the first time, primarily affecting the Gulu, Masindi, and Mbarara districts. Out of a reported 425 cases, 224 died. Risks of infection were said to include coming into contact with casualties, attending funerals of casualties, and offering medical care to casualties without using appropriate hygiene measures.

2001 - 2003

The epidemic struck both sides of the border between Gabon and the Republic of Congo (RC). Gabon witnessed an increase of Ebola cases between October 2001 and May 2002. It was also the first time the RC was faced with the virus, wherein the Mbomo and Mbandza villages of the Mbomo District were gravely affected.

2004

Ebola returned to Sudan between April and June 2004. The virus spread through the Yambio county in the Western Equatoria State of South Sudan. At the same time, there was also an outbreak of measles in the same area.

2013 - 2016

The most severe and widespread epidemic broke out in West Africa in December 2013. The months between 2013 and 2016 were said to have the highest number of human cases and fatalities of the Ebola virus, killing 11,310 people out of 28,616 recorded cases.  It began in the Guinean village of Gueckedou, where a two-year-old boy died of a haemorrhagic fever. Soon after, the boy’s mother, sister and grandmother died. In March 2014, Guinea confirmed that the haemorrhagic fever was in fact Ebola. The disease spread to neighbouring villages and later affected foreign countries, including the UK, US, and Spain. The outbreak was declared over in June 2016.

2018

The DRC government reported two confirmed cases of the Ebola virus in the town of Bikoro on 8 May 2018. A week later, another case was confirmed in the city of Mbandaka. Health authorities have been attempting to ring vaccinate with rVSV-ZEBOV, a newly developed experimental vaccine to contain the Ebola outbreak. It was declared over in July 2018; however, it has returned. Since being declared in the Kivu province just three weeks ago, 55 people have died. The death toll, as well as the number of human cases, continues to rise. This is now the DRC’s tenth Ebola outbreak since 1976.

Stay up to date on all the latest Explainers news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ebola outbreak Ebola timeline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games