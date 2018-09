By Express News Service

Fuel rates hit record highs after oil marketing companies raised prices in four metro cities. Petrol was being sold at:

Rs 80.73 per litre in Delhi

Rs 88.12 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 83.91 per litre in Chennai

Rs 83.61 per litre in Kolkata

Diesel was being sold at a price of:

Rs 72.83 per litre in Delhi

Rs 77.32 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 76. 98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 75.68 per litre in Kolkata

Here's a look at why we are paying more: