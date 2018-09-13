Home Explainers

Heat saps productivity

Published: 13th September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

For every one degree Celsius increase in temperature on a hot day in India, productivity of workers declines says a study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

