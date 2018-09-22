India's female voters not turning out to vote as they should
As campaigning for the 2019 general elections gather steam, female voter turnout trends are important for political parties' campaifning strategies.
Published: 22nd September 2018 11:37 AM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:47 AM
