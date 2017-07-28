Home Galleries Other

Exhibition commemorating Abdul Kalam's scientific contribution kicks off in Chennai

Published: 28th July 2017 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2017 06:10 PM  

The exhibition is on till July 30. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
The exhibits are categorized as Surakshit (safe), Sashakt (powerful/empowered), Saksham (capable), Swachh (clean/pure) and Young Scientist Centre (YSC), according to reports. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
The indoor and outdoor exhibitions showcase many products and models developed by DRDO, including the Arjun MBT Mk-II, hydraulic filters, Akash on Tatra vehicles, BrahMos, mini-UAV, and special materials like high nitrogen steel, rare earth magnets and ultra soft magnetic materials. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
DRDO Chairman S. Christopher at the exhibition. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Organised by the DRDO, the exhibition themed ‘Science for Soldiers and Society’ was inaugurated by the defence organisation's chairman, Dr S Christopher today. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
In commemoration of the late President, A P J Abdul Kalam's service to the scientific community and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in particular, a three-day scientific exhibition kicked off at CVRDE, Chennai today. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
