Exhibition commemorating Abdul Kalam's scientific contribution kicks off in Chennai

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains top spot, Cummins overtakes Rabada
Pulwama kind of incident doesn’t take place without security lapse somewhere: Former RAW chief Vikram Sood
If people want to express grief, they should spend some time with the martyrs' families: Hema Malini
Karnataka: Over 200 people donate blood in honour of those killed in Pulwama terror attack
Jet Airways likely to get over Rs 3,000 crore funds
School teacher held in Karnataka for posting 'objectionable content' on Whatsapp against India