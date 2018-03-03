Home Galleries Other The week with TNIE: Holi, Attukal Pongala and much more By Online Desk | Published: 03rd March 2018 09:15 AM | Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 11:38 AM 0 Share Via Email People spend time in evening at Cheeppumchira in Thrissur. (EPS | Ramees) Sowcarpet, one of the oldest parts of Chennai, witnessed huge Holi celebrations. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath) Devotees offering pongala at Thampanoor as part of the Attukal Pongala festival. (EPS | BP Deepu) Sowcarpet, one of the oldest parts of Chennai, witnessed huge Holi celebrations. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath) Chennai sky filled with colourful clouds in the city. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath) A young boy smeared with colours as part of Holi celebrations at Sowcarpet in Chennai. (EPS | Rakesh) Even before the commencement of summer, temperature had been soaring high in Madurai. On Tuesday, a washer man is seen drying out the clothes under scorching sun in morning hours at Vaigai River bed. (EPS | K.K. Sundar) As the autumn season has commenced, the leaves have fallen from the trees at Gandhi Museum Road in Madurai. (EPS | K.K. Sundar) Passing out parade of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables -2017 batch AR in CAR Headquarters Parade Ground in Hyderabad. (EPS | Sayantan Ghosh) Young boys seen playing football on the dried side of Kurichi Kulam in Coimbatore. (EPS | A. Raja Chidambaram) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS south India Attukal Pongala Holi TNIE