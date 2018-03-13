Home Galleries Other Hubert de Givenchy, designer of Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', dies at 91 Published: 13th March 2018 08:29 AM | Last Updated: 13th March 2018 01:26 PM 0 Share Via Email French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's,' has died at the age of 91. IN PIC: In this Feb.1 1952 file photo, French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses with mannequins in his shop in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear. | AP The house of Givenchy paid homage to its founder in a statement as 'a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. (Image Courtesy Twitter @givenchy) Along with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and mentor Cristobal Balenciaga, Givenchy was part of the elite cadre of Paris-based designers who redefined fashion after World War II. IN PIC: Hubert de Givenchy is applauded by his models after his 1995-96 fall-winter haute couture fashion collection in Paris. | AP A towering man of elegance and impeccable manners, he forged close friendships with his famous clients, from Hollywood screen sirens of the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Lauren Bacall to women of state, including Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco. IN PIC: In this Feb.12 1996 file photo, Hubert de Givenchy arrives with his wife, Mary, at the Council of Fashion Designers of America 1996 Awards Gala at Lincoln Center in New York. | AP Legend has it that Givenchy — told only that Mademoiselle Hepburn would be coming in for a fitting — was expecting the grand Katharine Hepburn. Instead, the diminutive Audrey showed up, dressed in cigarette pants, a T-shirt and sandals. | AP The French president's office praised Givenchy as a designer whose name became an emblem for French elegance, with one principle: 'to respect and celebrate the woman's body.' | AP Givenchy retired in 1995, and was succeeded by John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien Macdonald, Italy's Riccardo Tisci and its current chief designer, Clare Waight Keller, the first woman in the role. IN PIC: Model Romilly Collins wears the black Givenchy dress made for actress Audrey Hepburn in the classic 1961 film 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' in central London. | AP 'A piece of material has a life. You must never upset it, if you want the material to speak,' he said. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS LBD Hubert de Givenchy Little black dress Givenchy Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany's