The week with TNIE: Here are the best pictures from our photographers Published: 17th March 2018 11:02 AM | Last Updated: 17th March 2018 01:37 PM A child being administered polio drops as part of the Chennai Corporation's drive in the city on Sunday (EPS | D SAMPATHKUMAR) Thousands of devotees witnessed annual Masi car festival of Sri Muthumariyamman temple Thiruvappur in Pudukkottai town was held on Monday evening (EPS | M Muthu Kannan) A farmer preparing his land for Turmeric plantation at Kunchanapalli village in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu) Marudaiyaru Reservoir Dam which is undergoing construction in Kottarai village near Peramabalur, Tamil Nadu. (EPS | Antony Fernando) Pratyeka Hoda Sadana JAC conducted a candlelight protest demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (EPS | Ravindra Babu) Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital in association with Greater Chennai Corporation Illuminates the iconic Ripon Building to create awareness World Glaucoma Week in Chennai on Tuesday. (EPS | P Jawahar) Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (EPS | Shekar Yadav) The Chennai city witnessed a cloudy weather on the Tuesday evening after the forecast indicated heavy pour down on the city. (EPS | D SAMPATHKUMAR) Cars drive through during Friday's downpour at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Friday. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal) Two boys enjoying the weather as dark clouds form in Coimbatore on Friday (EPS | A RAJA)