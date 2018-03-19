Home Galleries Other Ahead of World Sparrow Day, a few interesting facts about the 'familiar' bird By Online Desk | Published: 19th March 2018 12:07 PM | Last Updated: 19th March 2018 12:28 PM 0 Share Via Email The house sparrow was once the most common bird in the world, but in the past few years, this bird has been on the decline over much of its natural range, both in the urban and rural habitats. The decline of the house sparrow is an indicator of the continuous degradation the environment around us is facing.The rationale for celebrating World Sparrow Day is not only to commemorate the event for a day but to use it as a platform to underscore the need to conserve sparrows as well as the urban biodiversity. Here are some interesting facts about the bird.(EPS | Vinay Madapu) Male and female sparrows can be easily distinguished by feather coloration. Females possess brown backs with stripes while males possess reddish backs and black bibs. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Sparrows are social birds and hence live in groups. Colonies of sparrows are commonly called flocks. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Though they are not water birds, sparrows can swim at a very fast pace when they sense danger. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Sparrows are not generally considered as territorial creatures, but they are aggressively protective when it come to their nests. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Males have the responsibility of building the nests, and during the construction phase, they attempt to attract females. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Sparrows live for about 4-5 years in wild. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS sparrow World Sparrow day Birds