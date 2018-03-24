Home Galleries Other The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers By Express News Service | Published: 24th March 2018 06:15 PM | Last Updated: 24th March 2018 08:39 PM 0 Share Via Email World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 and for this year, the theme is 'Nature for Water'. But, for the Vilankattur villagers in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, even nature hasn't provided any means for drinking water. A village woman fetches a pot of water from dried river beds at night. (Express photo | KK Sundar) Children at Hyderabad Government High School share mid-day meal. (Express photo | Vinay Madapu) Clouds gather as Kanikonna (golden Shower Tree) trees are in full bloom in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. (Express photo | Manu R Mavelil) A sparrow finds home in thorns as trees, which were their traditional homes, got uprooted in the name of development. (Express photo | KK Sundar) Farmers harvest Ragi that will be sent to a market in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district. (Express photo | S Dinesh) Ranga payana Amateur theatre team perform Gulabi Gang, directed by Rajguru, as part of the Nataka Jankara fest at Nayana hall in Bengaluru. (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal) With the arrival of summer, a potter makes clay pots at Poovanthi in Madurai. (Express photo | KK Sundar) Two bulls lock horns at Natham road in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. (Express photo | KK Sundar) Lord Sri Rama rides on a chariot during Radhotsavam as part of the Kodanda Rama Brahmothsavams. (Express photo | Madhav K) The beautiful reflection of a tree spreads across a glass covered building at Infantry Road in Bengaluru. (Express photo | Vinod Kumar T) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS world water day