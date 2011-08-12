Home Galleries Protest against Aarakshan Published: 12th August 2011 01:48 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 05:59 PM 0 Share Via Email Another shot of Bahujan Samaj party activists burn posters of film 'Aarakshan' during a protest in Thane. (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party activists burn a poster of the film 'Aarakshan' or 'Reservation' during a protest against the film in Thane. (AP) Bahujan Samaj Party activists burn an effigy of director Prakash Jha as they protest against the release of 'Aarakshan' in Amritsar. (AP) A Bahujan Samaj Party activist beats a burnt poster of Amitabh bachchan who is part of the cast for 'Aarakshan' during a protest against the film in Thane. (AP) A billboard for the Bollywood film 'Aarakshan' or 'Reservation' adorns a cinema in New Delhi. (AP) Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now