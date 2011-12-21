Home Galleries AIADMK celebrates Christmas Published: 21st December 2011 01:27 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 05:52 PM 0 Share Via Email The CM takes her leave after the function. Express Bishops and priests from various parts of the state also took part. Express Almost all Ministers, AIADMK MLAs and other functionaries of the party attended the celebrations. Express Another visually-challenged person receives a gift. Express The CM distributes gifts to the visually challenged. Express Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore A.M. Chinnappa offers a piece of Christmas cake to the Chief Minister. Express CM Jayalalithaa cuts a cake at the festive occasion. Express The CM promised financial assistance to Christians undertaking a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. This year 500 will receive assistance. Express Chief Minister Jayalalithaa claps as students (unseen) sing Christmas carols. Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore LAM Chinnappa is also present. Express Students of her alma mater Church Park Convent entertained the chief guest with Christmas carols. Express TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa speaks at the Christmas celebrations organised by AIADMK at Laity Auditorium in Kilpauk, Chennai on Tuesday. ExpressBishops and priests from various parts of the state also took part. ExpressThe CM takes her leave after th Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now