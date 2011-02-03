Home Galleries Cairo's Tahrir Square turns into battle zone Published: 03rd February 2011 01:28 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 06:07 PM 0 Share Via Email Anti-government demonstrators, wounded during clashes with pro-government protesters, wait to be seen at a makeshift medical triage station, near Tahrir Square. (AP) Pro-government demonstrators gathered on the roof of a building throw a firebomb towards anti-government demonstrators below, not seen, during clashes in Tahrir Square. (AP) Anti-government demonstrators carry a man wounded during clashes with pro-government protesters, at a makeshift medical triage station, near Tahrir Square. (AP) Anti-government demonstrators, wounded during clashes with pro-government protesters, wait to be treated at a makeshift medical triage station, near Tahrir Square. (AP) Smoke rises from cars in flames during clashes between pro-government and anti-government demonstrators, in Tahrir Square, Egypt. (AP) Pro-government demonstrators, bottom, watch as cars burn during clashes with anti-government demonstrators, top, behind barriers, in Tahrir Square. (AP) Pro-government demonstrators, bottom, clash with anti-government demonstrators, top, in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt. (AP) Penn State students and others demonstrate in support of the Egyptian people, in State College, Pa. (AP) An Egyptian army officer, atop an armored personnel carrier, tries to calm down anti-government demonstrators in Tahrir square, Egypt. (AP) Another shot of Pro-government demonstrators clashing with anti-government demonstrators, top, in Tahrir Square. (AP) Another shot of Pro-government demonstrators, bottom, watching as cars burn during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Tahrir Square. (AP) Pro-government demonstrators, bottom, clash with anti-government demonstrators, top right, as a palm tree burns from a firebomb, in Tahrir Square, Cairo, Egypt. (AP)Anti-government demonstrators carry a man wounded during clashes with pro-government prote Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now