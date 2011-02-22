Home Galleries London Fashion Week Published: 22nd February 2011 01:37 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 06:06 PM 0 Share Via Email A model presents an outfit by Burberry at London Fashion Week. AP British designer Paul Smith at the Paul Smith fashion show, London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Burberry at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Giles at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Holly Fulton, at London Fashion Week. AP Another shot of models presenting outfits by Giles at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Giles at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Julien Macdonald fashion show at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by David Koma, at London Fashion Week. AP Models present outfits by Julien Macdonald fashion show at London Fashion Week in London. APA model presents an outfit by Burberry at London Fashion Week. AP Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now