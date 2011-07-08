Home Galleries

Harry Potter’s after party

Published: 08th July 2011 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2012 06:01 PM  

harry12
British actress Emma Watson arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London. (AP)
harry11
British author JK Rowling, second left, joins actors, left to right, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in London. (AP)
harry10
British actors, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe arrive in Trafalgar Square, central London. (AP)
harry9
British author JK Rowling, right, looks on as actors, left, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, applaud the crowd. (AP)
harry8
British actress Emma Watson arrives in Trafalgar Square for the world premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. (AP)
harry7
British actor Rupert Grint arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. (AP)
harry6
U.S. actress Emma Roberts arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. (AP)
harry5
British personality Pixie Geldof arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. (AP)
harry4
Irish actress Evanna Lynch arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. (AP)
harry3
British singer Eliza Doolittle arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows. (AP)
harry2
British actress Helena Bonham Carter arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows in London. (AP)
harry1
British actress Emma Watson arrives for the after show party for Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, July 7, 2011 in London. (AP)British actors, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe arrive in Trafalgar Square, central London. (AP)Briti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp