Home Galleries Mysore Dasara celebrations Published: 29th September 2011 12:21 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 05:56 PM

Wrestlers seen in action during Dasara Wrestling Competition as part of Mysore Dasara celebrations in Mysore. EPS Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda felicitates Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swami of the Sri Pejawar Math during the inauguration of Mysore Dasara festivals. EPS Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda felicitates Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swami of the Sri Pejawar Math during the inauguration of Mysore Dasara festivals. EPS Security stationed at Chamundi Hills during the inauguration of Dasara celebrations in Mysore. EPS Folk artists perform at Chamundi Hills during the inauguration of Dasara celebrations in Mysore. EPS Elephants and staff of Mysore Palace participate in private darbar at Mysore Palace as part of Navratri celebrations. EPS Goddess Chamundeshwari decorated at Chamundi Hills during the inauguration of Dasara celebrations in Mysore. EPS Srikanta Datta Narsimharaja Wodeyar Maharaja of Mysore on his golden throne participates in private darbar at Mysore Palace as part of Navratri celebrations. EPS Minister Shobha Karandlaje prepares Dosa during Dasara Food Festival as part of Mysore Dasara celebrations. EPS