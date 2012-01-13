Home Galleries 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda Published: 13th January 2012 01:32 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2012 05:50 PM 0 Share Via Email School children celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at Chikmagalur in Karnataka. PTI Children take part in a rally to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at Murshidabad in West Bengal. PTI Students dressed as Swami Vivekananda participates in celebrations of his birth anniversary in Ahmadabad. AP Commuters move past a statue of Swami Vivekananda, as students celebrating his 150th birth anniversary in Ahmadabad. AP Children dress up as Swami Vivekananda at his ancestral house in Kolkata. PTI Students in Viveka Shobha Yatra, marking the Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam. EPS School children sharing a lighter moment at the three-day National Youth Festival in Hyderabad. January 12 is also celebrated as National Youth Day. EPS Audience viewing the 3D display of Vivekananda inaugurated at the Vivekanandar Illam on the occasion of his 150th birthday in Chennai. EPS A student holds a portrait of Swami Vivekananda during celebrations marking his 150th birth anniversary in Ahmadabad. AP Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now