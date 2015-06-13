Home Galleries

Different Shades of Child Labour From Chennai

Published: 13th June 2015 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2015 10:32 PM  

6
A shepherd boy walks with his herd of sheeps on World day against Child Labour which falls on 12 of June in Coimbatore.
4
Every year 12th June is observed as a day to give back the children their childhood. A boy selling Cotton candies at Marina Beach.
3
Oan young boy working at a car repair shed at North Chennai.
2
Senthil aged 15 yrs working as a carpenter assistant carries a wooden mirror during his work in Chennai.
1
Shots Pratap 15 and half years old kid feeding and cleaning the horses dungs as he assists the owner of the horse for Rs.50 per day at Pudupet in Chennai.
