Yoga Day Preparations Across the Country Published: 19th June 2015 11:36 AM | Last Updated: 19th June 2015 11:40 AM Nagpur Muslims take part in a yoga session ahead of upcoming World Yoga Day in Nagpur on Thursday. | PTI Nagpur Muslims take part in a yoga session ahead of upcoming World Yoga Day in Nagpur on Thursday. | PTI Jodhpur People practicing for World Yoga Day in Jodhpur on Thursday. | PTI Hyderabad Children preparing for international Yoga day celebrate in the various places of Hyderabad on Thursday. | PTI Ahmedabad Yoga enthusiasts perform for the first time anti-gravity yoga in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | PTI Ahmedabad Yoga enthusiasts perform for the first time anti-gravity yoga in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | PTI