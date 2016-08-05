Home Galleries

Rescue work on progress to find 42 missing from the Mahad-Poladpur bridge collapse

Published: 05th August 2016 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 08:23 AM  

Remaining portion of Mahad-Poladpur bridge in Raigad district on Thursday which was washed away in flood water of Savitri river on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Wednesday. | PTI
NDRF personnel in the Savitri river after their boat trumbled during their rescue work following the collapse of Mahad-Poladpur bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Mahad in Raigad district on Thursday. | PTI
Rescue work in progress near the collapsed Mahad-Poladpur bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Mahad in Raigad district on Thursday. | PTI
Costal Guard personnel carry out rescue work in Savitri River near the collapsed Mahad-Poladpur bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Mahad Raigad district on Thursday. | PTI
Indian Navy personnel carry out rescue work in Savitri River near the collapsed Mahad-Poladpur bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Mahad Raigad district on Thursday. | PTI
