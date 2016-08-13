Home Galleries It was a gruelling Racewalking at Rio Published: 13th August 2016 02:48 AM | Last Updated: 13th August 2016 02:48 AM 0 Share Via Email Artur Brzozowski, of Poland, walks through the mist during the men's 20km race walk final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP A man uses a wet towel to cool off Hassanine Sebei, of Tunisia, after the men's 20km race walk final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP A man pours water on Hagen Pohle, of Germany, after the men's 20km race walk final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP Mert Atli, of Turkey, pours water on his face during the men's 20km race walk final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP Spectators watch as Jose Alessandro Bagio, of Brazil, sits on the curb during the men's 20km race walk final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP Dane Bird-Smith, of Australia, celebrates his bronze medal performance in the Mens 20 K race walk at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now