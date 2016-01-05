Home Galleries Lt Col Niranjan's Family Bids Him an Emotional Farewell Published: 05th January 2016 04:24 PM | Last Updated: 05th January 2016 04:35 PM 0 Share Via Email Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar at his home in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terror attack in Pathankot P Family members of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar near his mortal remains at their home in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terror attack in Pathankot Wife father and other family members of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar near his mortal remains at their home in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terro Wife, father and other family members of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar near his mortal remains at their home in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terr Family members of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar near his mortal remains at their home in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terror attack in Pathankot Radhika, wife of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar during his funeral in his home town in Bengaluru | PTI Father and daughter of Lt Col Niranjan Kumar during his funeral in his home town in Bengaluru on Monday. Kumar a member of the National Security Guard's Bomb Disposal Squad lost his life while defusing a grenade at the scene of a terror attack in Pathank Stay up to date on all the latest Galleries news with The New Indian Express App. Download now