Here is a list of who won what in the 75th Golden Globe Awards By Associated Press | Published: 08th January 2018 01:12 PM | Last Updated: 08th January 2018 02:39 PM

The Golden Globe Awards 2018 ended in Hollywood on 7 January. It was the evening for women-centric movies and television shows like that of Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Big little lies, Lady Bird and the Handmaid's Tale winning many awards. The fierce revenge tale 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has won the Golden Globe Award for best film drama. Guillermo del Toro is the winner of the best director Golden Globe Award for his Cold War fairy tale 'The Shape of Water.' Gary Oldman took the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama film for playing Churchill in 'Darkest Hour.' Frances McDormand is the winner of the best actress in a drama film for her role in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missiouri.' McDormand plays the mother seeking justice for her daughter, who was raped and killed, and takes on the small town police force who she doesn't believe is doing enough to solve the case. James Franco has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a comedy or musical for his portrayal of the mysterious man who created what many consider the worst movie ever made. Saoirse Ronan is the winner of the best actress in a film comedy or musical Golden Globe Award. Ronan won for 'Lady Bird,' in which she plays a teenager in Sacramento, California, who's juggling her last year in high school, college ambitions and a tense relationship with her mother. Germany and France's 'In the Fade' is the winner of the best foreign language Golden Globe Award. 'Coco' has won the Golden Globe Award for best animated film. The Disney and Pixar collaboration is considered a leading contender for an Academy Award for best animated feature. The dystopian series 'The Handmaid's Tale' is the winner of the best television drama Golden Globe Award. The Hulu series stars Elisabeth Moss as one of the few fertile women left in a world ruled by a totalitarian regime that treats women as property. Sterling K. Brown is the winner of the best television drama actor Golden Globe Award for his role on 'This is Us.' 'The Handmaid's Tale's' Elisabeth Moss has won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television drama. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best television comedy. Aziz Ansari has won the best television comedy actor Golden Globe Award for his role on 'Master of None.' Ansari is a co-creator of the Netflix series which focuses on his character, Dev, as he navigates relationships and his growing television career. 'Big Little Lies' is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for the best television limited series or movie. The series follows a group of mothers in Northern California who each have their own secrets threatening them and their families. Ewan McGregor has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a television limited series or movie for his dual roles in the third season of the FX series 'Fargo.' Nicole Kidman has won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited television series or movie for her role in the HBO series 'Big Little Lies.' Kidman plays a lawyer who gave up her successful career to be a full-time mom in a rich coastal Northern California town.