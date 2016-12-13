Home Galleries Nation

Leaders pay homage to martyrs of Parliament attack 

Published: 13th December 2016 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2016 03:42 PM  

Parliament10
PM Modi, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, L K Adani and Sumitra Mahajan at a function to mark the 15th anniversary of Parliament attack. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Parliament03
Five heavily armed terrorists had opened indiscriminate fire at the bastion of the Parliament. There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Parliament09
Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman CRPF official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, and a gardener lost their lives in the attack that took place on 13 December, 2001. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Parliament12
There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time. PM Narendra Modi greets all those who assembled at the function. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
PTI12_13_2016_000043a
(From right) Vice-president Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, PM Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan SIngh. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000059a
(From right) Vice-president Hamid Ansari, LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan, PM Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000051b
Other leaders and government officials too queued to pay floral tributes to the victims of the attack. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000066b
Vice-president Hamid Ansari greeting those present on Tuesday. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000064A
Homage being paid to security personnel who lost their lives during 2001 Parliament attack. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000057B
PM paying tributes in Parliament House complex. Salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack. Their bravery will never be forgotten, PM tweeted later. (PTI)
PTI12_13_2016_000061a
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan paying her homage. (PTI)
