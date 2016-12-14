Home Galleries Nation

Life moves on in North India amidst extreme fog, cold weather conditions

Published: 14th December 2016 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2016 11:56 AM  

A woman labour working at the roadside during foggy winter morning in Mirzapur | PTI
A woman labour working at the roadside during foggy winter morning in Mirzapur | PTI
Allahabad People commute on road during foggy winter morning in Allahabad | PTI
Allahabad People commute on road during foggy winter morning in Allahabad | PTI
Women wear warm clothes to protect themselves from biting cold in Allahabad | PTI
Women wear warm clothes to protect themselves from biting cold in Allahabad | PTI
Vehicle move in dense fog on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu | PTI
Vehicle move in dense fog on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu | PTI
A youth carries dates juice from a palm tree during a foggy winter morning in Agartala Tripura | PTI
A youth carries dates juice from a palm tree during a foggy winter morning in Agartala Tripura | PTI
A student reads a book while waiting for bus at a road side during a foggy winter morning in Agartala Tripura | PTI
A student reads a book while waiting for bus at a road side during a foggy winter morning in Agartala Tripura | PTI
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp