Kashmiris blinded by pellets fired to quell protests in strife-torn Valley

Published: 15th December 2016 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2016 12:47 PM  

Pellet_1
Insha Mushtaq Malik poses for a portrait inside her home in Sedow. She was standing by the window of her village home watching the skirmish when more than a 100 pellets hit her face. (AP)
pellet_2
Danish Rajab Jhat, 24, poses for a portrait in Srinagar. 'My left eye is completely damaged and with my right eye I can only see some sort of shadows, not clear vision', he says.
pellet_3
Manzoor Ah-Dar poses for a portrait in Rahmoo, district of Pulwama. Manzoor was injured in both eyes by metal pellets when Indian forces raid the village. (AP)
pellet_4
Firdous Ahmas Dar poses for a portrait in the village of Sopore. Firdous like many others lost vision in both eyes after Indian troops shot metal pellets to quell an anti-India protest. (AP)
pellet_5
Aamir Ashraf Hajam, 25, poses for a portrait in a village near Baramulla. Aamir lost his right eye six years ago after India security forces used a shotgun loaded with metal pellets. (AP)
pellet_6
Tanveer poses for a portrait with his face partially covered, near Baramulla. Tanveer lost eyesight on his right eye because metal pellet injuries. (AP)
pellet_7
Faisal Ahmad poses for a portrait in the village of Karimabad. Metal pellets shot by Indian security forces wounded Faisal during a raid in his village, losing eyesight on his left eye. (AP)
pellet_8
Javed Ah-Dar poses for a portrait in Rahmoo, district of Pulwama. Javed was injured in both eyes by metal pellets when Indian forces raid his village. (AP)
pellet_9
Suhail Ahmad Mir, 17, poses for a portrait in the village of Karimabad. Suhail was wounded by metal pellets during a recent protests erupted in early July after Indian troops killed Burhan Wani. (AP)
pellet_10
Aamir Kabir Beigh poses for a portrait in the village near Baramulla, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Kabir lost his vision six years ago because metal pellet injuries. (AP)
