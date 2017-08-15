Home Galleries Nation

More than 100 people dead amid massive floods in Assam

Published: 15th August 2017 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2017 02:54 PM  

Villagers offer prayers for flood waters to recede in Chandrapur village east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India , Monday, Aug. 14, 2017
Villagers offer prayers for flood waters to recede in Chandrapur village east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
Villagers wade through a flooded area in Murkata village east of Guwahati, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo | AP)
Villagers wade through a flooded area in Murkata village east of Guwahati, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected Indian villagers move on a banana raft to collect drinking water at Murkata village, east of Guwahati, north eastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers move on a banana raft to collect drinking water at Murkata village, east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers move in a boat in search of higher lands in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers move in a boat in search of higher lands in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers on makeshift banana rafts come to collect flood relief near river Brahmaputra in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers on makeshift banana rafts come to collect flood relief near river Brahmaputra in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
A woman carries her child as she stands near her flooded house at Pokoria village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam. (Photo | AP)
A woman carries her child as she stands near her flooded house at Pokoria village, east of Guwahati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers on makeshift banana rafts come to collect flood relief near river Brahmaputra in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers on makeshift banana rafts come to collect flood relief near river Brahmaputra in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Cattle stand on an embankment in flooded Pokoria village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state. Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods have affected livelihoods of people of the region. (Photo | AP)
Cattle stand on an embankment in flooded Pokoria village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state. Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods have affected livelihoods of people of the region. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers move in a boat in search of higher lands in Pokoria village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers move in a boat in search of higher lands in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood victims on makeshift banana rafts collect biscuit packets distributed by government officials in Pokoria village of north eastern Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood victims on makeshift banana rafts collect biscuit packets distributed by government officials in Pokoria village of Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers wait for relief in Pokoria village of north eastern Assam. (Photo | AP)
Flood affected villagers wait for relief in Pokoria village of north eastern Assam. (Photo | AP)
Commuters wade through flood waters on a road in Murkata village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
Commuters wade through flood waters on a road in Murkata village, east of Guwahati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed dozens of people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India. A flood affected boy on a makeshift banana raft collects biscuit packets distributed by a government official from a boat in Pokoria village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo | AP)
A flood affected boy on a makeshift banana raft collects biscuit packets distributed by a government official from a boat in Pokoria village, east of Guwahati, north eastern Assam state, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo | AP)
Flood victims wait for relief material in Pokoria village of Assam. (Photo | AP)
Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed dozens of people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh. Flood victims waiting for relief material in Pokoria village of Assam are seen in the picure. (Photo | AP)
