The week in pictures: Dark clouds of all shades dominate the skyline 

Published: 02nd December 2017 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 04:08 PM  

Clouds created a pretty picture in Kochi on Thursday. Day times were quite while there was heavy downpour in the evenings in South Kerala. An ariel view of Kochi City. (Photo: EPS/ K Shijith)
Rough sea at Puthiyappa Kozhikode, fishermen hanging on to the boat which lost control in the heavy winds and waves after Cyclone Ockhi hit off Puthiyappa coast in Kozhikode on Friday.(Photo: EPS/A Sanesh)
A view of Bazar area near Velankanni church chellanam, Kerala. Heavy rains with stormy sea was reported in the area. (Photo: EPS/Melton Antony P)
Dark clouds looming over Marina, Chennai due to the onset of cyclone Ockhi. (Photo: EPS/ P Jawahar)
Thiruvananthapuram City: A man struggling with his umbrella during the heavy rain in the city on Thursday. (Photo: EPS/BP Deepu )
Besant Nagar beach shrouded in deep blue creating a picturesque moment. (Photo: EPS/Sunish P Surendran)
The mass wedding organised by Indira Charitable Trust at the Subramaniam Hall Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 51 couples were married at the event. (Photo: EPS/BP Deepu )
The rays of the setting sun reflected on the camera lens creates an illusory effect. A scene from Shankumugham Beach, Kerala. (Photo: EPS/Santhosh P)
Kids enjoyed as schools were declared closed due to cyclone Ockhi. IN PIC: Student enjoying the drizzle while returning from school in Madurai. (Photo: EPS/K.K.Sundar)
TAGS
Kerala Tamil Nadu cyclone Ockhi

