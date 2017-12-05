Home Galleries Nation

Indian National Congress Presidents over the ages: The ones who changed course of history

Published: 05th December 2017 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2017 04:12 PM  

Here are 16 of the 58 Indian National Congress Presidents over the ages who were instrumental in altering the course of freedom struggle as well the direction of the political party. (Graphics | Aamir)
Here are 16 of the 58 Indian National Congress Presidents over the ages who were instrumental in altering the course of freedom struggle as well the direction of the political party. (Graphics | Aamir)
Bonnerjee was the first president of the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1885. He was also the first Indian to contest the election to the British Parliament.
Naoroji was a mathematics professor, a businessman and thinker, he became the first Asian to be elected to the British Parliament. He was a co-founder of the INC and a political moderate who mentored Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was the president of the INC in 1886, 1906 and the Lahore session 1898.
Mahatma Gandhi called Gokhale his political guru. Gokhale was a political moderatae and liberal who attempted to persuade the British with morality and reason. He campaigned for the end of caste discrimination, education of women and “universal, secular, free, and compulsory education” for all children. Gokhale’s liberal ideology imagined an India ‘supporting all-round liberties for the individual and advocating a just society free from religious and caste prejudices.
Madam Mohan Malaviya was leading figure during the freedom movement. He was the founder of Hindu Banaras University. He was a lawyer who secured the release of 156 freedom fighters accused in the Chauri Chaura case; he was one of the founders of Scouting in India. Malaviya was an early leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist party, but an advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity.
A Champion of women's rights and a socialite, Annie Besant was a British thinker who advocated Indian and Irish freedom. She settled in India and in 1898 established the Central Hindu College and in 1907 became the president of Theosophical society. In 1916, Besant launched the Home Rule movement and built a successful structure to mobilise demonstrations and agitations. She took over as the INC president in December 1917, shortly after she was set freed from the British. One of those who wrote for Besant's release was a young lawyer who had recenlty returned from South Africa - MK Gandhi.
Motilal Nehru was born in Agra to a family which had been settled in Delhi for generations. Motilal's elder brother rose to the position of Diwan in Khetri (Rajasthan) and started practising law at the High Court at Agra. When the high court shifted to Allahabad, the family moved to the city. Motilal qualified 'Bar at Law' from Cambridge University and practiced law in the British Indian courts. He was one of the few high rank leaders of the Congress to support non-coperation movement in 1920. His presidentship in Calcutta in 1919 saw the clash between the ones who supported Dominion status and the ones who vouched for complete independance. Though close to Gandhi, Nehru was a critic of the latter's suspension of the civil disobedience movement in 1922 following the Chauri Chaura incident in UP. Nehru's son, Jawaharlal entered politics in 1916 and and with Gandhi's backing helped elevate him to the president in 1929. Jawaharlal had opposed to Motilal's support to Dominion status and chose to stay with INC when the father left to create Swaraj Party.
One of the most respected leaders of the freedom movement, Maulana Azad became the youngest (35) president of the Indian National Congress. He was one of the main organisers of Dharsana Sattagraha in 1931 and was the Congress president when the Quit India movement was launced. Post-Independance, he became India's first education minister. He is also credited to the establishment of Indian Institute of Technlogy and the University Grants Commission.
Mohandas Karamachand Gandhi had assumed the leadership of Congress in 1921 and led nationwide campaigns for Swaraj or self-rule. Now revered as a champion of civil rights and non-violent civil disobedience, Mahatma Gandhi led India to its Independence from British rule in 1947. Imprisoned for many years, Gandhi's principles and his methods to achieve the country's freedom, including the 400 km Dandi Salt March has inpired generations and the ones to come.
Apart from being one of the most prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of a newly formed country which was left to its own people by a post-war-chaotic England. Starting from being the leader of the left-wing faction of the INC in 1920s, Nehru, by 1929 became the leader of most-of the Congress party and called for the 'complete independence' from the British Raj. During his leadership, the party saw the idea of a free nation going towards a secular nation-state but at the same time saw the birth of separtatist concepts like the two-state solution. With the support of Maulana Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose he was elected as Congress President in 1936, defeating Rajendra Prasad. He held the post for two years.
Belonging to a radical, extreme wing of Indian National Congress leaders, Subhash Chandra Bose rose to become the Congress President in 1938 and 1939. He was later ousted from the party owing to differences with Mahatma Gandhi and the high command. He escaped India in 1940. Bose's brand of nationalism made him a hero for Indians till date but his alliance with fascist leaders like Hitler and Imperial Japan during the second world war was problematic for nationalist leaders then and now.
Often descibed as the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhai Patel rose to political prominence by organising peasants in the non-violence civil disobedience movement in Gujarat. He later went on to become one of the most influential leaders of the Congress party. It was in Karachi session where the Congress ratified the Gandhi-Irwin pact and committed itself to the defence of fundamental rights and human freedoms, and a vision of a secular nation with a minimum wage and the abolition of untouchability and serfdom.
Rajendra Prasad, a lawyer and a prominent figure from Bihar presided over the Bombay session of INC and became the president again in 1939 when Subhash Chandra Bose resigned. Prasad was one of the leader, who upon the advice of Mahatma Gandhi participated in the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917.
The first and the only woman PM of our country Indira Gandhi joined INC after the death of her father Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964. She was the second longest serving PM after her father. During her tenureship as the PM she supported for the independence movement of East Pakistan now called Bangladesh. She was known for her political ruthlessness. Her two body guard, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh shot her with their service weapons on 31st October 1984.
K Kamaraj served as the president of INC for four years. During 1954-1963 he became the third chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He was instrumental in navigating the party after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. He was known for his simplicity and integrity. In Tamil Nadu, he is still remembered for his efforts fro bringing school education to millions of the rural poor by introducing free education and the free Midday Meal scheme.
Rajiv Gandhi joined INC after the tragic death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in 1983. At the age of 40 he became the youngest PM of India. He was just three when India became independent and his grandfather, Pandit Nehru became Prime Minister. He was President of the Indian National Congress, Bombay in 1985, when the party celebrated its centenary. On May 1991, while attending a rally in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha election he was assasinated by a female suicide assasin.
A leader from Andhra Pradesh, Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, was associated with the Congress party for over five decades. From 1971-1973, he became the CM of Andhra Pardesh, he also served as Union Cabinet Minister holding various portfolios from 1984 to 1966. He is credited with crafting India's post-Cold War diplomacy and economic reforms.
Sonia Gandhi is the longest serving President of the INC, having been elected since 1998. She is also the Chairperson of the Coordinating Committee of the ruling coalition, the United Progressive Alliance. In the 2004 General Elections, she led the electoral campaign of her party which secured the largest number of seats. But she declined to be the PM and nominated Dr. Manmohan Singh to lead the coalition government. The UPA government is credited with introduing reforms like MNREGA and Right to Information. The party sufferedits worst election defeat in 2014 due to their corruption allegations against its ministers.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress INC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp