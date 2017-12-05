Indian National Congress Presidents over the ages: The ones who changed course of history

Motilal Nehru was born in Agra to a family which had been settled in Delhi for generations. Motilal's elder brother rose to the position of Diwan in Khetri (Rajasthan) and started practising law at the High Court at Agra. When the high court shifted to Allahabad, the family moved to the city. Motilal qualified 'Bar at Law' from Cambridge University and practiced law in the British Indian courts. He was one of the few high rank leaders of the Congress to support non-coperation movement in 1920. His presidentship in Calcutta in 1919 saw the clash between the ones who supported Dominion status and the ones who vouched for complete independance. Though close to Gandhi, Nehru was a critic of the latter's suspension of the civil disobedience movement in 1922 following the Chauri Chaura incident in UP. Nehru's son, Jawaharlal entered politics in 1916 and and with Gandhi's backing helped elevate him to the president in 1929. Jawaharlal had opposed to Motilal's support to Dominion status and chose to stay with INC when the father left to create Swaraj Party.