Drought bleeds South India dry: No water for fish, birds or fishermen — scenes from Shivamogga Published: 27th February 2017 10:43 PM | Last Updated: 27th February 2017 11:20 PM A fisherman walks on the bed of the Nidige tank to earn his livelihood for the day by catching fish. He walked down till he found a small amount of water logged in the tank. (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS) An egret searches in vain for prey in the dried up Nidige tank bed (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS) A flock of birds crowd the cracked bed of the Nidige Tank in Shivamogga, desperate to find prey. They even have to compete with the fishermen, meanwhile. (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS) A lone black-winged stilt catch gets lucky! With just a mug full of water in this part of the Nidige tank bed for fish to survive, it becomes a sitting duck for the bird. (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS) The little black-winged stilt catch bird moves on to wider waters but will it strike it rich again? Tough luck seems to await. (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS) The birds keep a safe distance lest they end up becoming prey, as the poor fisherman gives it a go. Will the fisher turn hunter? Desperate times may call for desperate measures. (P Shimoga Nandan | EPS)