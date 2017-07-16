Article 356 and the President's Rule in India: A quick fact check

Article 356 of the Constitution is imposed on a state when the constitutional machinery fails. Article 356 has been widely criticised for giving provisions for the party/coalition in the centre to misuse democratic powers for political gains. Dr BR Ambedkar called it 'the death letter of Indian Constitution'. With few hours left before the polls to elect the fourteenth President of India, here is a quick look at Article 365 of the Indian Constitution and the imposition of President's Rule in the last two decades.