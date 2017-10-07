The week with TNIE: Diwali, Wildlife week and much more

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
2-minute silence observed for slain CRPF jawans at PM's event in Maharashtra
Pulwama terror attack: Protesters block rail tracks at Nalasopara in Maharashtra
Karol Bagh fire: Hotel owner most likely from BJP, claims Satyendra Jain
Donald Trump confident about his second summit with Kim, says it will be 'very successful one'
Robert Vadra says 'witch hunt' against him after ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 crore
Pulwama attack: Bihar's Nitish Kumar announces Rs 11 lakh each for Bihar troopers killed