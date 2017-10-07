Home Galleries Nation

The week with TNIE: Diwali, Wildlife week and much more

Published: 07th October 2017 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 09:23 PM  

WhatsApp_Image_2017-10-07_at_7
Demon masks, which are believed to have the power to ward off the evil eye from houses, kept for sale at Vasanthapura in Bengaluru. (EPS | Jithendra M)
Areas such as Krishnarajapuram, Nelamangala, Koramangala and surrounding areas in the Bengaluru city received more than 180 mm rain this week. (EPS |Nagaraja Gadekal)
Krishnaveni ghat in Andhra Pradesh is filled with red clothes left by Bhavani devotees after the Bhavani deeksha ritual on Wednesday. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)
Snake expert Varsha Ajesh with a cobra at Thiruvananthapuram . (EPS | Manu R)
Women engaged in paddy farming at Kallikudi in Madurai district on Friday. (EPS | KK Sundar)
Postal Department employees celebrating 'World Post Day ' at Bangalore Great Post Office on Saturday. (EPS | Nagesh Polali)
The traditional Tiger Dance of Mangalore being performed during the 'Walk for Conservation of Wildlife' programme conducted by Forest Department in Bangalore on Monday (EPS | Nagesh Polali)
Water gushing out of the sluices in the Kallanai regulator into Cauvery river on Thursday after customary opening of water for samba paddy cultivation in delta districts of Tamil Nadu. (Photo | EPS)
Water enters a house in Raghavendra Nagar in Hyderabad after the heavy rainfall on Tuesday (EPS | Vinay Madapu)
Traditional potters of Hyderabad are busy making earthen lamps and pots for the upcoming Diwali festival. (EPS | Vijay Madapu)
School children feed animals at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park on Thursday. Students were given free pass to the zoos of the state as part of Wildlife Week celebrations. (Photo| EPS)
Sellers are busy packing sweets to be sent to markets across Coimbatore for Diwali sales. (EPS | A Raja Chidambaram)
Elephant Arjuna getting ready to leave the Mysuru Palace after the annual jumbo procession conducted on the last day of the Navratri festival. (EPS | S Udayashankar)
Dr Sharoon and Dr Indumathi Sharoon of Ananya fertility centre, Thiruthuraippoondi with test tube babies born recently in the institution. (Photo | EPS)
Here are some moments from last week captured by our photographers from across the country. IN PIC: A photo from the Wildlife Week celebrations conducted by the Chennai Rivers Restoration at Adyar Eco-Park on Thursday. (EPS | Martin Louis)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
week in pictures wildlife week postal week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp