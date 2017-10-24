Home Galleries Nation

IN PICTURE | Mirage, Hercules, Sukhoi aircrafts land on Lucknow-Agra Expressway for IAF touchdown exercise

Published: 24th October 2017 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2017 04:51 PM  

IN PIC: Spectators watch an Indian Air Force transport aircraft, a C-130J Hercules, lands on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
IN PIC: An Indian Air Force fighter jet practice lands on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Unnao. (Photo | PTI)
Mirage-2000 fighters and Sukhoi-30 MKI -- which form the backbone of the IAF's fighter fleet -- have landed on the Yamuna Expressway in the past too, but it was for the first time that a transport aircraft landed on it. (Photo | PTI)
The exercise will test the readiness of the Air Force in situations like war, humanitarian assistance or disaster relief. (Photo | PTI)
The top-of-the-line Sukhoi 30s and Mirage 2000s took off after touching down on the expressway, while the C-130J transport aircraft landed on it. (Photo | AP)
IN PIC: A C-130J Hercules, an Indian Air Force transport aircraft, lands on the Agra-Lucknow highway in Unnao. (Photo | AP)
Over a dozen IAF planes, including Mirage-2000 fighters and Sukhoi 30s, besides 35,000 kg C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, took part in the exercise near Bangarmau in the district, about 65 km from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force Lucknow-Agra Expressway touchdown exercise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp