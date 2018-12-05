Home Galleries Nation

Hornbill Festival, the most cherished festival of Nagaland

Published: 05th December 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 12:31 PM  

The colourful and most cherished festival of Nagaland - Hornbill Festival, kick starts on 1st December every year and gives people a chance to understand the state and its various tribes better. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
Organized by the State Tourism and Art & Culture Departments of Nagaland, Hornbill Festival showcases a mixture of cultural displays at Kisama, 12 kms away from Kohima. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
The festival is named after the bird Hornbill which is much respected in the state and considered sacred. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
The tribes and sub-tribes have varied attires and they don dyed goat's hair and ivory armlets. In earlier times the tribes had to prove their bravery to adorn these headgears. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
Every year a number of tourists flock the state to witness the grand festival. Various indigenous tribes too take part in the dance and songs festivities. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
The festival gives people a chance to better understand the state and its culture, its rich heritage. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
The festival concludes usually by December 10.(Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)
Nagaland Hornbill Festival festivals

