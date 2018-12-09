Home Galleries Nation

Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 

Published: 09th December 2018 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 03:25 AM  

In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
This was the first Pride march held in the city after the Supreme Court decriminalised the part of the 158-year-old law, Section 377, which criminalised homosexuality. (Photo | Pushkar V)
A five-judge bench termed the part of the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises consensual gay sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.
Several people from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the Kempegowda Majestic metro station and marched to the Town hall. (Photo | Pushkar V)
The pride parade was also disabled-friendly. Vehicles were arranged for those who couldn't walk. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Waving rainbow flags and holding balloons, parade-goers expressed their satisfaction with the gains India's LGBTQ community has made in recent years. (Photo | Pushkar V)
