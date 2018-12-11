Home Galleries Nation

Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Published: 11th December 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:05 PM  

Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Congress Party workers celebrate as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections at Congress office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal Congress Party workers hold Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiradtitya Scindia's cut out as they celebrate after trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections at the Congress headquarters in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)
Congress workers and supporters dance as initial trends show the party's winning in the Rajasthan Assembly elections at the party office in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot serves tea to the Congress party workers and guests while celebrating Rajasthan Assembly election results at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Bikaner Congress workers celebrate the victory of their party candidate BD Kalla as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections at the Congress headquarter in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)
Patna Congress Party workers celebrate as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections at the Congress headquarters in Patna.(Photo | PTI)
PTI12_11_2018_000110A
Allahabad Congress party workers celebrate the party's performance in the recent Assembly elections in five states at Anand Bhavan in Allahabad Tuesday December 11 2018. (Photo | PTI)
PTI12_11_2018_000146A
People celebrate the party's performance in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress INC Chhattisgarh polls 2018 Chhattisgarh elections 2018 Rajasthan elections 2018 Rajasthan polls 2018 Congress win

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp