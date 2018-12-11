Home Galleries Nation

Telangana elections: TRS workers paint the town pink as KCR leads party to massive win

Published: 11th December 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:45 PM  

TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
The TRS' gamble of calling for early elections has paid off. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is set to come back to power with KCR becoming Chief Minister again. Check out photos of celebrations by the 'pink party'. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
A rather enthusiastic TRS worker celebrates the victory of K Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel. He is all set to become Chief Minister again. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
KCR beat factors like incumbency and criticism of dynasty politics to stage a massive victory over the Congress-led People's Front or 'Praja Kutami'. These concerns have now proved to be non-issues. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
KCR's daughter Kavitha said there was no anti-incumbency as the TRS government had done well on all fronts during the last four-and-a-half years, adding that it was both welfare programmes and Telangana pride which worked for the party in this election. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
KCR today said that he would now focus on national politics to work for an alternative to both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
KCR slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for entering Telangana and hijacking the People's Front to hide his failures in Andhra. He said he would contest in Andhra as a 'return gift' to Naidu. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
Asaduddin Owaisi who promised support to TRS said: I say this with all responsibility that K Chandrasekhar Rao has all capabilities and capacities to ensure that a non-Congress government comes into existence when the next parliament election takes place and this country requires a non-Congress & a non-BJP government. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
Reacting to the Congress party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, KCR said this happened because there was no other alternative to the BJP. 'India needs to come out of this routine,' he said. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
The TRS chief advised party workers against becoming arrogant, saying this huge victory has added to their responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the people. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
KCR's nephew and minister Thanneeru Harish Rao won from Siddipet with a stunning 1,18,699 votes. This is the 6th time he has won from the same state within 14 years. (Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
People in Hyderabad listen to election news on the radio. (Photo | Sathyakeerthi/ EPS)
TRS celebrations - KCR - Telangana election results
Hyderabad turns pink as TRS workers celebrate with joy after their win in the youngest's state's first Assembly election. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/ EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana polls Telangana election results TRS KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS celebrations Telangana election photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp