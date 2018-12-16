Home Galleries Nation

The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Published: 16th December 2018  

Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
Royapuram residents rush to fill water from Metro water lorry. (EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)
Boys just wanna have 'fun': The kids don't realise the dangers of their actions and hitch a quick ride behind a vehicle to reach their home quickly after the school hours in Washermenpet in Chennai. (EPS / P Jawahar)
An activist during Jashn-e-Samvidhan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi Monday Dec. 10 2018. Hundreds of people gathered at Parliament Street to celebrate the International Human Rights Day and also mark the culmination of the 65-day Samvidhan Samman Yatra.(EPS/Parveen Negi)
INFERNO: 15 houses were damaged in a major fire accident at Bulusutippa village near Katrenikona mandal in East Godavari, Kakinada on Saturday. (EPS)
THE REEL AND REAL: A woman carrying heavy luggage on her head holding her child passes by a painting of a woman standing and admiring a swan leisurely, painting a contrast picture in Bengaluru. (EPS/PANDARINATH B)
chennai new delhi Jantar Mantar Phethai cyclone in chennai

