Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM lays stones for Thane Metro, mass housing project
Rs 8.4 crore mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dumped architecture for cricket
NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government and Labour Ministry over hospital fire in Mumbai
Congress running away from debate on Rafale: Law Minister
A blazer for lost mate: Hughes' memory kept alive in Australia's dressing room
Hamid Nihal Ansari returns to India after spending six years in Pakistan jail