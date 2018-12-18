Home Galleries Nation

Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies

Published: 18th December 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:47 AM  

Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Kamal Nath took oath in Bhopal as the new Madhya Pradesh CM in the shadow of protests against his alleged role in the anti-Sikh riots, in which his party colleague Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday. Jyotiradia Scindia and Rahul Gandhi are seen to his right here. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
In a rare photo together, outgoing Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje hugs her nephew and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiradia Scindia in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Outgoing Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje greets newly sworn in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (on left) and new deputy CM Sachin Pilot (right). (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is an old hand at this job. He first became the state's chief minister in 1998, the second time in 2008 and is now set to be sworn in for a third stint. At a conjurors' convention in 2015 which he inaugurated by performing a little trick of his own, Gehlot said he would have followed in his magician father's footsteps had he not joined politics. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu greets Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (on left); Other opposition leaders including Siddaramaiah congratulating Kamal Nath (on right). (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
(From right to left): Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy, V Narayanaswamy, Mallikharjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav and Farooq Abdullah during the swearing-in-ceremony of Ashok Gehlot's government in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
A STRONG UNITED FRONT? The good show by the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is a possible trailer for the 2019 Lok Sabha mega battle. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Outgoing Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan changed his official twitter bio from “the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh” to “the Common Man of Madhya Pradesh” which when abbreviated also means CM of MP. He is going to stay the course and prepare the ground for the BJP’s 2019 poll battle. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
In another heartwarming gesture, outgoing Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh hugs his successor, the newly sworn-in Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and other senior opposition leaders on their way to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot's government in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
DMK chief MK Stalin (seen behind Rahul Gandhi) recently proposed Rahul's name as the prime ministerial candidate of the national anti-BJP alliance being formed but many other opposition parties flagged their reservations saying it was premature to talk about it. (Photo | PTI)
Congress CMs-swearing in ceremony-Mahagathbandhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath welcoming religious leaders at his swearing-in ceremony (on left); Nath being congratulated by MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu, Farooq Abdullah and HD Kumaraswamy. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, however, remained conspicuous by their absence despite their support to the grand old party in touching the majority mark in MP and Rajasthan, which is being seen as a pressure tactic to keep the resurgent Congress in check in Uttar Pradesh. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal too weren't present. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan congress Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Mahagathbandhan Ashok Gehlot Kamal Nath third front Bhupesh Baghel Assembly Elections 2018 Anti BJP Front Congress chief ministers swearing in of CMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp