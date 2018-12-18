Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire

Published: 18th December 2018 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:58 PM  

Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital during visiting hours when fire and smoke were reported on its fourth floor around 4.03 pm on 17 December 2018, according to a fire brigade official. The fire was extinguished at 7.35 pm, and hospital authorities shut down the facility till further notice. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
Several women who recently delivered babies managed to save their newborns by rushing out of the building while wrapping the children in their arms. A six-month-old baby was one of the eight killed. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kin of the deceased. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
During the evacuation, the hospital building's glass facade posed a hindrance as it blocked air passage and firemen had to break the glasses on all the floors to evacuate those stranded inside. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
The hospital did not have the final no-objection certificate for fire compliance, according to the deputy chief fire officer of the MIDC area. They had denied the NOC due to certain shortcomings found in the installations. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
A fire official said the blaze appeared to have erupted after a short-circuit near the rubber rolls stored on the ground floor. 'The rubber rolls are combustible material and they might have caught fire after the short-circuit on the ground floor. The smoke then spread on the upper floors through an open fire duct,' he said. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai ESIC hospital fire
Around 176 people including three firemen are battling for their lives in various hospitals in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
