2018: The year when Rajasthan women touched new heights

Published: 21st December 2018 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 09:07 PM  

Jaipur Women coolie
Jaipur Porter Manju Devi hauls luggage of a passenger inside a train compartment at the railway station in Jaipur Sunday May 20 2018. Manju stands tall in her fraternity being the first woman coolie porter of North Western Railway in a profession that is considered only a male bastion. (Photo| PTI)
Jaipur Women coolie
She took on the demanding task of hauling luggage of passengers at the Jaipur Railway Station and acquired her deceased husband Mahadev s porter license no. 15. Manju was also among 112 women achiever who were recognised by the President earlier this year for setting a milestone in their respective fields. (Photo| PTI)
Jaipur Women coolie
Manju Devi respectfully places her license plate to her forehead in an apparent gesture of gratitude for enabling her financial independence in Jaipur Sunday May 20 2018.(Photo| PTI)
Jaipur Women vollyball
Udaipur Nirmala 15 tosses the ball in the air at village Kelu Khadra in Udaipur. An NGO Vikalp Sansthan is training girls of this Bhil tribe in volleyball in an attempt to try and pull them out of their homes and making them comfortable not just in the open fields of the village area but also with their own selves. (Photo| PTI)
Jaipur Women vollyball
Lahari 14 tosses a volleyball in the air as her sister Nirmala 10 tries to catch it at village Kelu Khadra in Udaipur. (Photo| PTI)
Jaipur Women vollyball
Udaipur Rukmani 15 and others girls practice volleyball at dusk at village Kelu Khadra in Udaipur. The girls from this extremely remote area of Rajasthan have found a means of self expression through this simple game. (Photo| PTI)
