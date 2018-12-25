Home Galleries Nation

Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season

Published: 25th December 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 12:34 PM  

People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
A scene outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
People offer prayers during Christmas morning mass at Catholic Church of Redemption in New Delhi on Tuesday. (EPS | Naveen Kumar)
A child looks on as people light candles at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
People offered prayers as part of the Christmas festival celebrations in Hyderabad. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)
Children light candles at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Girls carry a child dressed as Santa Claus outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actress Amruta Khanvilkar celebrates Christmas festival with differently abled children in Thane. (Photo | PTI)
Children dressed as Santa Claus take part in Christmas celebration at a school in Mirzapur.(Photo | PTI)
Children dressed as Santa Claus take part in Christmas celebration at a school in Ajmer. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh celebrates Christmas with underprivileged children in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)
TAGS
Christmas Church Merry Christmas Christmas 2018

