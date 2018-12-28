Home Galleries Nation

Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister

Published: 28th December 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:27 PM  

Arun Jaitley
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Arun Jaitley
Then Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Arun Jaitley delivering the Frank Moraes Memorial lecture. (File | EPS)
Arun Jaitley
BJP leader Arun Jaitley greets newly wedded couple Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi in 2010. (File | PTI)
Arun Jaitley
Then BJP General Secretary Arun Jaitley during an event. (File | EPS)
Arun Jaitley
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi hugs Narendra Modi, while Arun Jaitley looks on, before the oath taking ceremony of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in 2007. (File | PTI)
Arun Jaitley
Then Union Minister Arun Jaitley with DMK Minister Aladi Aruna (L) and tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi. (File | EPS)
Arun Jaitley
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP general secretary, Arun Jaitley during all party delegation to discuss the unrelenting violence in Jammu. (File | PTI)
Arun Jaitley
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Arun Jaitley
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley with Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Arun Jaitley
Then BJP general secretary Arun Jaitley addresses party supporters during an election campaign for East Delhi candidate in Delhi. (File | PTI)
