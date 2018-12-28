Home Galleries Nation

Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman

Published: 28th December 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 02:53 PM  

Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Ratan Tata flies in Boeing FA 18 with pilot Mike Wallace during Aero India 2011 in Bangalore
Industrialist Ratan Tata (L) seen with former Union Minister Murasoli Maran (C) and former CII president M Kumar (R). (File | EPS)
Ratan Tata along with writer Shobha De during launch of the book 'To India with Love: From New York to Mumbai'. (File | PTI)
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi along with Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata arrives to sign an agreement to setup the Nano plant, in Gandhinagar. (File | PTI)
Ratan Tata coming out after the offering prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. (File | PTI)
Then United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with Industrialist Ratan Tata during a breakfast meeting with business leaders at the Taj in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Industrialist Ratan Tata interacting with the media during a visit to Kashmir University in Srinagar. (File | PTI)
TATA Group Chairman Ratan Tata being conferred Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, West Bengal. (File | PTI)
Ratan Tata and Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry with cancer-affected children at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital near Kolkata. (File | PTI)
