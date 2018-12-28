Home Galleries Nation

RIP Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the former Indian Finance Minister

Published: 28th December 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:18 PM  

Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi. ( Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley during an ABVP event. (Photo | Monica Choudhary, ABVP)
Arun Jaitley (3L) during an ABVP event. (Photo | Monica Choudhary, ABVP)
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Then Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Arun Jaitley delivering the Frank Moraes Memorial lecture. (File | EPS)
Then BJP General Secretary Arun Jaitley during an event. (File | EPS)
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi hugs Narendra Modi, while Arun Jaitley looks on, before the oath taking ceremony of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in 2007. (File | PTI)
BJP leader Arun Jaitley greets newly wedded couple Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi in 2010. (File | PTI)
Then Union Minister Arun Jaitley with DMK Minister Aladi Aruna (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi. (File | EPS)
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP general secretary, Arun Jaitley during all party delegation to discuss the unrelenting violence in Jammu. (File | PTI)
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley with Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Then BJP general secretary Arun Jaitley addresses party supporters during an election campaign for East Delhi candidate in Delhi. (File | PTI)
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with others before he leaves the Ministry of Finance to present the General Budget 2014. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa presents a bouquet to Arun Jaitley at a meeting in New Delhi in June 2014. (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament in New Delhi on 09/06/2014. (Photo | PTI)
Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj with party leader Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference in New Delhi in 2010. Swaraj, also former Union Minister and party stalwart passed away earlier this month. (Photo | PTI)
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister Arun Jaitley with BJP senior leader LK Advani and AICC President Sonia Gandhi at an event to pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi on 19/11/2016. (Photo | PTI)
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, escorts Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley, right, to inspect an honor guard at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on 05/09/2017. (Photo | PTI)
