Home Galleries Nation IN PICTURES | BJP overthrows Left dominance in Tripura, rises in North-East states By ENS & Agencies | Published: 04th March 2018 12:54 AM | Last Updated: 04th March 2018 01:17 AM 0 Share Via Email After their victory in North-East Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah wave as they arrive to address BJP party workers at party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI) BJP supporters smear colors on each other to celebrate BJP's win which brought down 25 years of CPI-M government rule after Tripura Assembly election results were announced in Agartala. (PTI) Tura NPP candidate Agatha Sangma celebrates with party supporters after winning in her constituency in the Meghalaya Assembly elections at Tura on Saturday. (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma waves at his supporters after winning in his constituency in the Meghalaya Assembly elections at Ampati in South-West Garo Hills on Saturday. Sangma also emerged as Songsak constituency winner. (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign as he is accorded welcome by party workers as they celebrate outside party headquarters after North-East states Assembly election results in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav) Celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav) Party leaders felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party leaders at a meeting after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi. The party appointed observers to the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (PTI) BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb display victory sign as they celebrate with supporters after party's victory in Tripura Assembly elections results in Agartala on Saturday. BJP's win marks an end to 25 years of CPI-M government rule in the state. (PTI) Dadenggre NPP candidate James Sangma displays victory sign after winning in Dadenggre constituency in the Meghalaya Assembly elections at Dadenggre in Meghalaya. (PTI) BJP workers led by Kerala State President Kummanam Rajasekharan, and O Rajagopal MLA celebrating Party's electoral victory in Tripura at State Head quarters in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS | BP Deepu) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS BJP IPFT Tripura polls Northeast polls Nagaland polls Left Front CPIM