Home Galleries Nation

Periyar's 45th death anniversary: Here are some rare photos of the Dravida Kazhagam founder

Published: 07th March 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 01:15 PM  

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi listens carefully to Periyar (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with DMK co-founder KA Mathiazhagan (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar addressing a meeting at Bangalore Tamil Sangam (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former DMK Minister OP Raman (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former CM of Tamil Nadu VR Nedunchezhiyan (File | EPS)
Periyar_EPS
The International education year 1970 was celebrated at 'Rajaji Hall' with the release of 'Kalaignar Kavimanimalai' and the international education awards to 47 distinguished men in various fields picture shows Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi, Periyar giving away the awards to distinguished men in various fields. (File | EPS)
Periyar7_EPS
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with veteran film actor MR Radha (File | EPS)
Periyar8_EPS
DK leader Periyar (File | EPS)
Periyar9_EPS
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj (File | EPS)
Periyar10_EPS
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi and other DMK leaders (File | EPS)
Periyar11_EPS
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with K Veeramani and others (File | EPS)
Periyar14_EPS
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi along with Periyar paying tributes at Anna Square. (File | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jayalalithaa Periyar Kamaraj Annadurai Dravida Kazhagam DK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp